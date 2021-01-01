Supplies
- 1 Orange
- 1 Apple
- 1 Lime
- Dried flowers, as needed
- Candle wax, as needed
- Blue crayon, as needed
- Fragrance oil, as needed
Steps
- Make a candle that serves as the core using a small mold. Set aside.
- Slice the orange, lime, and apple into about 5-7mm slices.
- Dry them for around 1 hour at approximately 100°C.
- Turn the fruits over and let them dry for another 30-40 minutes. Allow to dry longer as needed.
- Place the core of the candle inside a mold and put the dried fruits and dried flowers around the core candle.
- Melt the candle wax over low heat. Color with blue crayon when it turns into a liquid.
- Pour it into the mold and let sit until hardened.