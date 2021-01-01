DIY Flower Candle/DIY Flower Candle

Supplies

  • 1 Orange
  • 1 Apple
  • 1 Lime
  • Dried flowers, as needed
  • Candle wax, as needed
  • Blue crayon, as needed
  • Fragrance oil, as needed

Steps

  1. Make a candle that serves as the core using a small mold. Set aside.
  2. Slice the orange, lime, and apple into about 5-7mm slices.
  3. Dry them for around 1 hour at approximately 100°C.
  4. Turn the fruits over and let them dry for another 30-40 minutes. Allow to dry longer as needed.
  5. Place the core of the candle inside a mold and put the dried fruits and dried flowers around the core candle.
  6. Melt the candle wax over low heat. Color with blue crayon when it turns into a liquid.
  7. Pour it into the mold and let sit until hardened.