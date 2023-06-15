Skip to Search
Envelope Funnel Hack
Envelope Funnel Hack
Supplies
Envelope
Steps
If you want to pour something into a small jar without getting it everywhere, then cut a whole in one corner of an envelope and place over the jar acting like a funnel.