Homemade Pink Bath Bombs

Come watch this homemade bath bomb video and learn how to make your own fizzy, colorful bath-time treats!

Supplies

  • 8 tbsp baking soda
  • 4 tbsp citric acid
  • Food coloring (pink, orange, purple), as needed
  • Water, as needed
  • Round molds
  • Dried flowers, as needed
  • Fragrance oil, as needed
  • Bath salts, as needed

Steps

  1. In a bowl, combine sodium bicarbonate and citric acid. Mix well.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together food coloring and water. Stir well.
  3. Add the colored water to the mixture from step 1 in small additions. Stir quickly to prevent foaming.
  4. Once it’s combined, gently mix it around with your hands until it is as soft as an earlobe.
  5. Fill up the round molds with the bath bomb mixture.
  6. Let sit overnight. Remove from the molds once it’s dry.
  7. Enjoy!