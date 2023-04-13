home
Homemade Pink Bath Bombs
Come watch this homemade bath bomb video and learn how to make your own fizzy, colorful bath-time treats!
Supplies
- 8 tbsp baking soda
- 4 tbsp citric acid
- Food coloring (pink, orange, purple), as needed
- Water, as needed
- Round molds
- Dried flowers, as needed
- Fragrance oil, as needed
- Bath salts, as needed
Steps
- In a bowl, combine sodium bicarbonate and citric acid. Mix well.
- In a small bowl, mix together food coloring and water. Stir well.
- Add the colored water to the mixture from step 1 in small additions. Stir quickly to prevent foaming.
- Once it’s combined, gently mix it around with your hands until it is as soft as an earlobe.
- Fill up the round molds with the bath bomb mixture.
- Let sit overnight. Remove from the molds once it’s dry.
- Enjoy!