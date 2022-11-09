home

Imprinting Flowers on to Clay

Beautiful Imprinting Flowers on to Clay

Supplies

  • Clay
  • Flowers

Steps

  1. First, make a sheet of clay with the roller pin
  2. Place flowers down delicately
  3. Then, roll flowers and leaves onto clay with the pin
  4. Slowly peel each flower from the clay
  5. Use the edge of a bowl to circle your design
  6. Cut the circle
  7. Make a little hole on the top for hanging