Imprinting Flowers on to Clay
Beautiful Imprinting Flowers on to Clay
Beautiful Imprinting Flowers on to Clay
Beautiful Imprinting Flowers on to Clay
Supplies
Clay
Flowers
Steps
First, make a sheet of clay with the roller pin
Place flowers down delicately
Then, roll flowers and leaves onto clay with the pin
Slowly peel each flower from the clay
Use the edge of a bowl to circle your design
Cut the circle
Make a little hole on the top for hanging