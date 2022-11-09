Skip to Search
Mosaic From Old Dishes
home
Supplies
Plaster
Dishes
Glue
Wooden tray
Water
Steps
Brake the old dishes with the hammer
Glue the pieces on the wooden circle creating a nice design
Apply the plaster over the surface and remove de surplus with a cloth before it dries