home

Mosaic From Old Dishes

home

Mosaic From Old Dishes

Supplies

  • Plaster
  • Dishes
  • Glue
  • Wooden tray
  • Water

Steps

  1. Brake the old dishes with the hammer
  2. Glue the pieces on the wooden circle creating a nice design
  3. Apply the plaster over the surface and remove de surplus with a cloth before it dries