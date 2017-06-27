Chop welsh onion into small pieces.

In a bowl, combine the corn, chopped onion, mayonnaise and soy sauce and mix well.

In a separate bowl, combine pancake mix and milk and mix until it turns into a dough.

Divide into four portions and roll into balls. Flatten into disc shapes.

Place three slices of ham on each flattened dough and roll them up tightly.

Make a slit down the dough lenghtwise and butterfly it open. Top with onion and corn mixture.