Pancake Mix Bread

Betcha never knew pancake mix could double as a savory bread just begging to be stuffed with ham and veggies.

Pancake Mix Bread with Welsh Onion and Corn
Cook:

cooking time20Min

Servings:

serving time3

Ingredients

  • 12 thinly-sliced ham

  • 200 grams pancake mix

  • 65 milliliters milk

  • 80 grams corn

  • 50 grams welsh onion

  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise

  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce

Instructions

  1. Chop welsh onion into small pieces.

  2. In a bowl, combine the corn, chopped onion, mayonnaise and soy sauce and mix well.

  3. In a separate bowl, combine pancake mix and milk and mix until it turns into a dough.

  4. Divide into four portions and roll into balls. Flatten into disc shapes.

  5. Place three slices of ham on each flattened dough and roll them up tightly.

  6. Make a slit down the dough lenghtwise and butterfly it open. Top with onion and corn mixture.

  7. Bake for 15 minutes at 180 degrees C.

