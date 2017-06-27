Betcha never knew pancake mix could double as a savory bread just begging to be stuffed with ham and veggies.
Pancake Mix Bread with Welsh Onion and Corn
Cook:
20Min
Servings:
3
Ingredients
12 thinly-sliced ham
200 grams pancake mix
65 milliliters milk
80 grams corn
50 grams welsh onion
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon soy sauce
Instructions
Chop welsh onion into small pieces.
In a bowl, combine the corn, chopped onion, mayonnaise and soy sauce and mix well.
In a separate bowl, combine pancake mix and milk and mix until it turns into a dough.
Divide into four portions and roll into balls. Flatten into disc shapes.
Place three slices of ham on each flattened dough and roll them up tightly.
Make a slit down the dough lenghtwise and butterfly it open. Top with onion and corn mixture.
Bake for 15 minutes at 180 degrees C.