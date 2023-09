food

Kimski

When Maria Marszewski took over a bar in one of Southside Chicago’s toughest neighborhoods, she never imagined that it would become an institution for locals and a catalyst for social change. To her surprise, decades later, her sons transformed her tiny old bar into a modern establishment, serving up a unique blend of Korean and Polish street food. Kimski is a nod to their heritage and that of their chef, Won Kim. Sponsored by Cacique.