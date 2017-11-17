food travel

Canlis

Within the mid-century modern walls of Seattle's Canlis, brothers Mark and Brian honor the legacy of a restaurant that has been in their family for nearly 70 years. Founded by their grandfather, Peter Canlis, Canlis was conceived to be a unique fine dining destination, providing incredible food and hand-to-heart hospitality. In the kitchen, James Beard-nominated chef Brady Williams takes a modern spin on the Japanese-influenced dishes that have come to define Canlis' cuisine. Guided by their core mission, Mark, Brian, Brady and the restaurant team work tirelessly "to live out and grow the idea that it's worth putting other people first." Sponsored by Cacique.