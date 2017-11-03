food

La Familia Cortez

La Familia Cortez has been a fixture on the San Antonio food scene for over 75 years. Their story began with Mi Tierra, which Pete and Cruz Cortez opened as a three-table cafe serving Tex-Mex in 1941, and has evolved into a multi-generational, four-restaurant empire. The most recent addition, Viva Villa Taqueria, is helmed by chef and granddaughter Cariño Cortez, who brings a renewed dedication to tradition, as well as culinary evolution, to the family business. Sponsored by Cacique.