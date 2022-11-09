Skip to Search
Satisfying Shell Soap Carving
Have you ever seen such a beautiful soap?
Satisfying Shell Soap Carving
Have you ever seen such a beautiful soap?
Supplies
Soap
Steps
First extract large volumes to approach the shape
Be careful not to overcarve
Continue carving the details with extra care
To soften the texture you can use a damp cloth