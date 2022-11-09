home

Satisfying Shell Soap Carving

Have you ever seen such a beautiful soap?

Supplies

  • Soap

Steps

  1. First extract large volumes to approach the shape
  2. Be careful not to overcarve
  3. Continue carving the details with extra care
  4. To soften the texture you can use a damp cloth