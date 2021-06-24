home

Terracotta Vase DIY

Upcycle any thrifted vase into a terracotta treasure with this simple DIY tutorial.

home

Terracotta Vase DIY

Upcycle any thrifted vase into a terracotta treasure with this simple DIY tutorial.

Supplies

  • thrift store vase
  • 1 cup water-based paint
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • stir stick
  • paintbrush

Steps

  1. Pour 1 cup water-based paint into a small container.
  2. Add 1 tablespoon of baking powder to the same container.
  3. Mix with a stir stick until it bubbles.
  4. Apply first coat of paint onto vase.
  5. Let dry for 30 minutes.
  6. Apply a second coat of paint to vase.
  7. Let dry for 30 minutes.
  8. Paint final coat.
  9. Let dry overnight.
  10. Fill with flowers or plants of your choosing!