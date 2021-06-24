Skip to Search
Terracotta Vase DIY
Upcycle any thrifted vase into a terracotta treasure with this simple DIY tutorial.
Supplies
thrift store vase
1 cup water-based paint
1 tablespoon baking powder
stir stick
paintbrush
Steps
Pour 1 cup water-based paint into a small container.
Add 1 tablespoon of baking powder to the same container.
Mix with a stir stick until it bubbles.
Apply first coat of paint onto vase.
Let dry for 30 minutes.
Apply a second coat of paint to vase.
Let dry for 30 minutes.
Paint final coat.
Let dry overnight.
Fill with flowers or plants of your choosing!