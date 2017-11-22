food travel

The Shift

Tastemade’s documentary, “The Shift” follows the extraordinary stories of Bryon and Darrell and their journeys from incarceration to haute cuisine. When someone is released from prison, society expects that they stay on the straight and narrow and they get a job, yet the amount of resources we put into that community reintegration is almost nothing. Chrysalis is an organization that works with people who have been disconnected from the workforce, either through homelessness, jail or poverty, and puts them back on the path to self-sufficiency through meaningful employment. With incredible partners like superstar chef Curtis Stone, Chrysalis has been able to give people like Bryon and Darrell a second chance. This documentary shares their stories and how with help from others, people can find a way to shift their life’s trajectory for the better.