Supplies
Orange Hangers
- Oranges
- Acrylic paint
- Cookie cutter
- Mallet
- Piece of card and heavy plate /slate
Cardboard Gingerbread Town
- Cardboard
- White chalk pen
- Scissors
- Blade
- Tracing paper
- LED string lights
Bottle Snowflake Hangers
- 6 assorted clear plastic bottles
- White chalk pen
- Scissors
- Fishing wire
- Blue acrylic paint
Steps
Orange Hangers
- Peel an orange peel by cutting both ends and slicing either side with a thin blade, and peel off sections. Then flatten with a mallet and take away leave to set overnight.
- Bring back into the shot, and being painting with gold acrylic paint.
- Thread through with a fishing wire and hang on to wooden sticks.
Cardboard Gingerbread Town
- Take a leftover cardboard box and measure out in inches how wide each building will be, and then begin drawing your little gingerbread houses.
- Cut out the shapes of the gingerbread town that you want to create.
- Cut out the pieces in the cardboard to create the windows.
- Then draw the detail in the town using white chalk pen.
- Stick on the pieces of tracing paper on the other side and display in front of LED string lights.
Bottle Snowflake Hangers
- Cut the base off of the plastic bottles and draw a snowflake on the outside of each with a chalk pen.
- Use blue paint to make patterns on the inside of each of the bottle bases and leave to dry.
- Using fishing wire, string together the bottle bases and display.