home
Upcycled Cans: 3 Ways
From planters to lanterns, give recycled cans new life with these easy DIYs!
home
Upcycled Cans: 3 Ways
From planters to lanterns, give recycled cans new life with these easy DIYs!
Supplies
- Metal cans
Steps
- Spray paint cleaned tin cans with your favorite color and designs. Allow to fully dry. Fill with pens, pencils, and other office supplies.
Supplies
- Metal cans
Steps
- Puncture 3 holes on the bottom of a cleaned tin can. Glue and wrap rope around the can. Fill with some small rocks, soil, succulents, and moss. Place on a small platter and water when needed.
Supplies
- Metal cans
Steps
- Fill cleaned tin can with water and freeze. Place frozen can on towels and use a hammer and assorted sized nails to puncture designs. Invert the can and place battery powered string lights inside.