Upcycling Egg Cartons /How to Reuse & Recycle Egg Cartons

Supplies

Egg Carton Vase

  • empty egg carton
  • pot
  • twine
  • scissors
  • hot glue gun
  • spray paint
  • plant

Egg Carton Succulent Garden

  • egg carton
  • eggshells
  • paint
  • small stones
  • small succulent plants

Egg Carton Craft Container

  • egg carton
  • paint
  • small art supplies

Steps

Egg Carton Vase

  1. Measure the rim of a small pot with twine, then align twine with width of egg carton.
  2. Cut egg carton into two separate strips.
  3. Glue egg carton strips together to form a circle.
  4. Stack and glue carton pieces together.
  5. Paint carton, place it over a planter, and add a plant!

Egg Carton Succulent Garden

  1. Separate lid from egg carton, then cut carton in half.
  2. Crack eggs in half, then paint the eggshells.
  3. Set shells back into carton.
  4. Fill empty eggshells with small stones.
  5. Place succulents into shells, then add moss.

Egg Carton Craft Container

  1. Paint egg carton.
  2. Let air dry.
  3. Fill carton with art and craft supplies.