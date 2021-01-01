Supplies
Egg Carton Vase
- empty egg carton
- pot
- twine
- scissors
- hot glue gun
- spray paint
- plant
Egg Carton Succulent Garden
- egg carton
- eggshells
- paint
- small stones
- small succulent plants
Egg Carton Craft Container
- egg carton
- paint
- small art supplies
Steps
Egg Carton Vase
- Measure the rim of a small pot with twine, then align twine with width of egg carton.
- Cut egg carton into two separate strips.
- Glue egg carton strips together to form a circle.
- Stack and glue carton pieces together.
- Paint carton, place it over a planter, and add a plant!
Egg Carton Succulent Garden
- Separate lid from egg carton, then cut carton in half.
- Crack eggs in half, then paint the eggshells.
- Set shells back into carton.
- Fill empty eggshells with small stones.
- Place succulents into shells, then add moss.
Egg Carton Craft Container
- Paint egg carton.
- Let air dry.
- Fill carton with art and craft supplies.