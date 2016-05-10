Skip to Search
Skip to Nav
Skip to Main
Skip to Footer
Cooking
Shows
Tastemade +
Log In
Sign Up
Log In
Sign Up
food
Vanilla Cupcake With Cream Cheese Frosting
Because cream cheese is good for way more than bagels ... this baby is packed with dairy goodness.
Twitter Icon
twitter
Facebook Icon
facebook
Pinterest Icon
pinterest
Email Icon
mail
food
Vanilla Cupcake With Cream Cheese Frosting
Because cream cheese is good for way more than bagels ... this baby is packed with dairy goodness.
Twitter Icon
twitter
Facebook Icon
facebook
Pinterest Icon
pinterest
Email Icon
mail