food travel

A Luxury Chef's Tour of Las Vegas

From caviar and foie gras to an authentic Greek feast to a seafood-centric meal with stunning views, it's clear you're in good hands when Christophe De Lellis is your Las Vegas host. De Lellis, Executive Chef at the three-Michelin-starred Joël Robuchon, leads food enthusiast and series host Noelle Scaggs of Adventures with Scaggs on an envious culinary tour of the famous city.