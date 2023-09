food

We Taco to Ravi Patel

Tomàs sits down with Ravi Patel, star of Meet the Patels and co-founder of This Bar Saves Lives where they chat about the education level of a taco, Ravi’s granola bar company that helps children in need (which he makes clear does not include talking granola bars), cute babies and Tomàs’ love of red heads all while Ravi is cautiously optimistic of the talking taco — that is, until the rules of 4 Dimensional Yahtzee come up.