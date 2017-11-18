home

When You Grow Up, Your Apartment Should Too

Roomies Lauren and Kylie have been in their apartment for so long, they’re unsure of how to decorate it to match their trendy and grown-up aesthetic. Thankfully, Megan Mitchell knows a trick or two on how to upgrade their worn out leather couches and give their empty space some much-needed wall art — no expensive Monet’s or drilling required. With the help of some DIY subway tiles and cozy touches, Megan surprises the girls with an apartment that finally feels like home.