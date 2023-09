food

YETI Hungry Life - Lanai

In Hawaii, Eduardo Garcia is joined by his landscape “interpreters” and pros each in their own right, Shane Dorian and Mark Healey. Here they show Eduardo Garcia how to traverse the terrain in pursuit of Axis deer, then head to the water to override the body’s over-protective instinct to breathe while spear fishing. What results is one very hard-earned meal. Thumbnail photo by Todd Glaser