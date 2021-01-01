Zero Waste Face Wipes/Zero Waste Face Wipes

Supplies

  • 500ml distilled water (must be distilled to prevent unwanted bacteria)
  • 1 tbsp melted coconut oil
  • 5 drops of grapefruit essential oil
  • 5 drops of lavender essential oil
  • Old clean t-shirt, towel or muslin face cloths
  • Big bowl
  • Fabric scissors
  • Storage jar

Steps

  1. Cut up the fabric into small squares, 2”x2” works well.
  2. Pour the coconut oil into a large bowl and add the oils. Mix. Add the water and mix again.
  3. Lay the cut fabric into the bowl to soak up the liquid and then transfer to a jar to store. Pour over the remaining solution.
  4. Store at room temp or in the fridge if you’d like a cooling cleanse experience.