Supplies
- 500ml distilled water (must be distilled to prevent unwanted bacteria)
- 1 tbsp melted coconut oil
- 5 drops of grapefruit essential oil
- 5 drops of lavender essential oil
- Old clean t-shirt, towel or muslin face cloths
- Big bowl
- Fabric scissors
- Storage jar
Steps
- Cut up the fabric into small squares, 2”x2” works well.
- Pour the coconut oil into a large bowl and add the oils. Mix. Add the water and mix again.
- Lay the cut fabric into the bowl to soak up the liquid and then transfer to a jar to store. Pour over the remaining solution.
- Store at room temp or in the fridge if you’d like a cooling cleanse experience.